Lifting the Veil: Spiritualism and Mrs. Lincoln

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lifting the Veil: Spiritualism and Mrs. Lincoln

Have you heard that Mary Lincoln met with mediums and attended séances? Explore the topic of the 19th-century spiritualist movement at a program at her childhood home. The program will be offered at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m at the Mary Todd Lincoln House. Tickets are $25 and space is limited.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org 

