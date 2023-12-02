Light Up La Grange 2023

Downtown LaGrange 100 Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky

The 38th Annual Light Up La Grange will be happening on December 2nd. Come enjoy the Winter Market, local choirs and school bands, family fun activities, cookie decorating, crafts, food trucks, shopping, store front competition, Shop with a Trooper 5K Race, and countdown to the light up at 6 pm when Santa arrives.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
