Light Up BGKY

Bowling Green has a rich heritage of holiday traditions, with special seasonal events from Thanksgiving to New Year’s and beyond. Several venues and organizations that host existing holiday events are coming together to launch the new Light Up BGKY weeklong holiday lighting tradition, coming November 27 through December 3.

Light Up BGKY is your guide to all things lit up for the season in the Bowling Green area. While including major lighting events every day of the light up week, the online lights map provides a way to plan your perfectly lit route to experience holiday fun. If your friends and family are looking for places to see holiday lights throughout the season, Light Up BGKY is your tour guide.

Thank you to these community organizations for coming together to sponsor and bring Light Up BGKY to life: City of Bowling Green, Warren County, Med Center Health Foundation, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College, Western Kentucky University, The Reindeer Farm, Historic RailPark & Train Museum, BG Trolley Tours, and Riverview at Hobson Grove Historic House Museum. The group is a mixture of public and private entities that already host holiday activities. Adding more light ups in the future could be a possibility.

Events included in the weeklong Light Up BGKY series:

Monday, November 27:

Kickoff ribbon-cutting ceremony at WKU’s Cherry Hall with President Caboni and Big Red, courtesy of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of CommerceTuesday, November 28:

Med Center Health’s Make the Season Bright at the Hospitality HouseWednesday, November 29:

Christmas Marketplace at Riverview at Hobson Grove Historic House MuseumMovies at the Capitol: It’s a Wonderful Toy DriveThursday, November 30:

Light Up the Depot at the Historic RailParkStorytime in the Snow Dome at SoKY Ice Rink with Warren County Public LibraryFriday, December 1:

Christmas on College Street at City HallWarren County Courthouse Open HouseStorytime Meet and Greet with The Grinch at The Capitol TheatreDowntown BGKY Lights Up at Fountain and Circus Squares, SoKY Ice Rink, and SKyPACSanta's visit and photos with SKyCTCUnseen Bowling Green holiday tours launchMistletoe Market at SoKY Marketplace’s Historic Venue on 7thSaturday, December 2:

Bowling Green/Warren County Jaycees Christmas ParadeMistletoe Market at SoKY Marketplace’s Historic Venue on 7thSunday, December 3:

Ice sculpting weekend at The Reindeer Farm and SoKY Ice RinkLocals and visitors ask where they can see holiday lights for the season. Plan your trip with Light Up BGKY. If a business, organization, or neighborhood wants to invite the community to drive or walk through its holiday light display, “Submit a Stop” on the Light Up BGKY site’s interactive lights map to be considered. Plan a holiday destination route using the interactive GIS-mapping feature based on your mobile device’s current location.

Light Up BGKY establishes a weeklong kickoff to the holiday season and builds Bowling Green into an even more magical winter wonderland and holiday destination. Website visitors will also find inspirational links for a few more local holiday experiences.

The community is invited to participate in all the light up events! Even if you can’t make it, each spot will be shining all season long.

Find out more about each light up event at lightupbgky.org or follow @lightupbgky on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

For more information call 270-393-3000 or visit bgky.org