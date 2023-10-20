LIGHTWIRE - Adventures of Tortoise & Hare - Boyle County Performing Arts Center

× Expand Lightwire Theatre Tortoise and Hare - Next Gen

LIGHTWIRE - Adventures of Tortoise & Hare

Tickets $20 adult / $10 student

We begin with Aesop's classic fable of The Tortoise and the Hare but continue the story which finds them 10 years down the road, now with children of their own and exploring modern day distractions. Smart phones & video games create a new landscape of loss connections to life experiences. The Next Gen features Tortoise Junior & Lil' Hare in a while new kind of race; where their adventures lead them into unexpected territory. Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their difference to find and save their children. What hurdles will they have to overcome to make it to the finish line?

With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling, and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this tale into a new brilliant light.

Lightwire Theater has been featured as semi-finalists on NBC's America's Got Talent and winners of Tru TV's Fake Off. The group combines theatre and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness and are internationally recognized for their signature brand of electroluminescent artistry.

Learn more about Lightwire Theater at www.lightwiretheater.com.