Limestone Cycling Tour - Maysville

Limestone Cycling Tour

The Limestone Cycling Tour is excited to be a part of the Kentucky Century Challenge! Cyclists will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills surrounding Maysville and Mason County on our curvy little-traveled back roads. Four routes are offered including a challenging Century, Metric Century and 40 and 22-mile loops. Routes are fully supported with surprise themes at the SAG stops and staffed by community volunteers. It is some of the best cycling in Northern Kentucky and not to be missed!

For more information, please visit limestonecyclingtour.com