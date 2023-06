Lincoln Days - Hodgenville

Ă— Expand Melanie Wells Lincoln Look-Alikes lead the annual parade through downtown Hodgenville.

Lincoln Days

A two-day festival in Abraham Lincoln's birthplace featuring pioneer games, an art show, Lincoln Look-Alikes, a parade, live music, food booths, a 5k/10k, a classic car show, and activities for kids and families.

For more information, please visit lincolndays.org/