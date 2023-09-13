× Expand Mary Todd Lincoln House Mary Todd Lincoln House

Lincolns’ Lexington Downtown History Walk

Explore downtown Lexington as Mary Todd and Abraham Lincoln would have known it on a history walk organized by the Mary Todd Lincoln House. Museum staff will be stationed along the route of this self-guided walk to share information about locations from Mary’s childhood and the Lincolns’ visits to Lexington.

Recommended for ages 12-up. The cost is $10 for adults and free to children through age 17. Tickets may be purchased online at www.mtlhouse.org or at the starting point at the Mary Todd Lincoln House located at 578 W. Main Street. Free parking is located behind the house. The route is approximately one mile.

For more information, please visit mtlhouse.org