Lions Club Arts & Crafts Festival - John James Audubon State Park

Vendors set up throughout Audubon State Park, showcasing their handmade wares.

Lions Club Arts & Crafts Festival

Over 100 regional artisans and makers line the picturesque grounds of John James Audubon State Park with unique handmade items.

For more information, please call 270.826.3128 or visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/henderson_ky/