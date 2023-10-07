Lions Club Arts & Crafts Festival - John James Audubon State Park
John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Henderson County, Kentucky 42420
Vendors set up throughout Audubon State Park, showcasing their handmade wares.
Lions Club Arts & Crafts Festival
Over 100 regional artisans and makers line the picturesque grounds of John James Audubon State Park with unique handmade items.
For more information, please call 270.826.3128 or visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/henderson_ky/
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor