Litter-Ally Kentucky : collage en plein air by John Andrew Dixon
to
Woodford County Library 115 North Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
John Andrew Dixon
Original "paintings in paper" created without paints, pastels, or pencils.
LITTERALLY-KENTUCKY: collage en plein air by John Andrew Dixon
Open during library's regular hours.
For more information, visit xorph.com/jadixon/
Info
