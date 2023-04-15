Little Lady and Me Tea Party - Madisonville

Join us at MadCity Crafts on April 15 with special guest, christian author Amanda Ball-Knight, as she reads her first children's book Magdalyn's Heart!

You and your little lady will also be painting a macrame rainbow while sipping on tea (or coffee or a fun Boba drink)! Each ticket includes a book signed by the author, 2 craft projects and a drink from our cafe for each of you!

Feel free to dress up in your finest Tea Party attire and snap pics in our photo booth!

Seats are limited! Be sure to grab your tickets and join us for this very special event!!

For more information, please call 270.841.7404 or visit madcitycrafts.com/product/little-lady-and-me-tea-party

270.841.7404
