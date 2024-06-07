× Expand Spotlight Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Jr. - The Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students age 14-18

Dive into the depths of the ocean with Spotlight Acting School’s advanced students, ages 14-18, as they bring to life the enchanting tale of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. Experience the captivating story of Ariel, a vibrant and adventurous young mermaid who dreams of a life beyond the sea. With its stunning underwater scenery, dazzling costumes, and a talented cast that brings the beloved characters to life, this production is a visual and auditory feast. Featuring iconic songs like “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World,” this performance will transport you to a mesmerizing world under the waves, where love and adventure await at every turn. Perfect for audiences of all ages, The Little Mermaid Jr. promises a magical journey that explores the depths of courage, the power of dreams, and the strength of true love. Don’t miss this spectacular showcase of Spotlight Acting School’s advanced performers in a show that will leave you singing, dreaming, and believing in the magic of the sea!

For more information, please call 859.661.0600 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com