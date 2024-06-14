The Little Mermaid Jr. - The Spotlight Playhouse

to

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

The Little Mermaid Jr. - The Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students age 14-18

Dive into the depths of the ocean with Spotlight Acting School’s advanced students, ages 14-18, as they bring to life the enchanting tale of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. Experience the captivating story of Ariel, a vibrant and adventurous young mermaid who dreams of a life beyond the sea. With its stunning underwater scenery, dazzling costumes, and a talented cast that brings the beloved characters to life, this production is a visual and auditory feast. Featuring iconic songs like “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World,” this performance will transport you to a mesmerizing world under the waves, where love and adventure await at every turn. Perfect for audiences of all ages, The Little Mermaid Jr. promises a magical journey that explores the depths of courage, the power of dreams, and the strength of true love. Don’t miss this spectacular showcase of Spotlight Acting School’s advanced performers in a show that will leave you singing, dreaming, and believing in the magic of the sea!

For more information, please call 859.661.0600 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Info

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859.661.0600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - The Spotlight Playhouse - 2024-06-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - The Spotlight Playhouse - 2024-06-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - The Spotlight Playhouse - 2024-06-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Little Mermaid Jr. - The Spotlight Playhouse - 2024-06-14 19:00:00 ical