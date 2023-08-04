Little Women at The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Little Women

Little Women

Performed by the Bluegrass Players

Step into the world of the March sisters at The Spotlight Playhouse in Berea, KY, as The Bluegrass Players proudly present "Little Women", the first show of Spotlight's 20th season. Adapted for the stage by Scott Davidson from Louisa May Alcott's enduring classic, this tale of love, family, and personal discovery, directed by Chad Hembree, will captivate audiences of all generations. Explore the intricate journeys of Meg, Jo, Amy, and Beth from childhood to maturity during the tumultuous times of the American Civil War. Experience Meg's fierce independence, Amy's grand European adventure, and the poignant loss of beloved Beth, all leading to Jo's momentous achievement—the publication of her first novel. This beautifully compressed adaptation delivers all the warmth, family loyalty, and traditional values intrinsic to Alcott's masterpiece, written 140 years ago yet still profoundly relevant today. Come, relive this timeless classic and find a new understanding of your own life through the March family's joys, pains, and growth.

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool