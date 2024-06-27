× Expand Newport on the Levee Live on the Levee

Live on the Levee

Feel the summer beat! Join us in The Plaza for live performances by your favorite local bands Thursday nights starting in June.

Upcoming Performances:

•June 20th: Cassette Junkies

•June 27th: 3 Piece Revival

•July 4th: (No Live on the Levee)

•July 11th: Turned Up Band

•July 18th: Billy Rock Band

•July 25th: Live DJ

•August 1st: Live DJ

•August 8th: Buzz Bin

•August 15th: Live DJ

•August 22nd: 4th Day Echo

•August 29th: Dat Band

This event is complimentary to attend.

For more information call (859) 291-0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com/events