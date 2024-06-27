Live on the Levee
to
Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Newport on the Levee
Live on the Levee
Feel the summer beat! Join us in The Plaza for live performances by your favorite local bands Thursday nights starting in June.
Upcoming Performances:
•June 20th: Cassette Junkies
•June 27th: 3 Piece Revival
•July 4th: (No Live on the Levee)
•July 11th: Turned Up Band
•July 18th: Billy Rock Band
•July 25th: Live DJ
•August 1st: Live DJ
•August 8th: Buzz Bin
•August 15th: Live DJ
•August 22nd: 4th Day Echo
•August 29th: Dat Band
This event is complimentary to attend.
For more information call (859) 291-0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com/events