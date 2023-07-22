× Expand Sauerbeck Family Drive-In LIVE Music Summer Concert Series at Sauerbeck Family Drive-In

Admission $40 per car.

This Summer Concert Series will feature LIVE bands performing in the pavilion with concert speakers for all to enjoy. The entire back row (closest to the pavilion) will be blocked off for standing room or guests wishing to setup chairs. Guests are welcome to sit in the back of their vehicle or setup chairs next to their vehicles, but cannot occupy two spaces or block the driving lanes. This series featues- Great Music, Delicious Food and Cold Beer! Gates open at 4 p.m.

Wax Factory hits the stage 5 p.m., performing music from the 19602 to the present.

Premium Parking - $55 per car - this is the row of parking closest to the stage, directly behind the standing/sitting area.

Concert ends at 8:00p. There will be an evening movie showing that is separate admission (to be determined). Guests wishing to stay for the movie must purchase tickets for the movie separately.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/