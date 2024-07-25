Live on the Levee Concert Series - Newport

× Expand newport on the levee logo

LIVE ON THE LEVEE

Feel the summer beat! Join us on the Plaza for live performances by your favorite local bands Thursday nights starting in June. Concerts begin at 7. Free.

Upcoming Dates:

Thursdays, June 6th, 13th, 20th + 27th

Thursdays, July 11th, 18th + 25th

Thursdays, August 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd + 29th

This event is complimentary to attend.

For more information, please call 859.291.0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com/events/live-on-the-levee/