Live on the Levee Concert Series - Newport
Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071
LIVE ON THE LEVEE
Feel the summer beat! Join us on the Plaza for live performances by your favorite local bands Thursday nights starting in June. Concerts begin at 7. Free.
Upcoming Dates:
- Thursdays, June 6th, 13th, 20th + 27th
- Thursdays, July 11th, 18th + 25th
- Thursdays, August 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd + 29th
This event is complimentary to attend.
For more information, please call 859.291.0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com/events/live-on-the-levee/
Info
