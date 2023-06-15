Live on the Levee - Newport KY

Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Thursdays, June 1st - August 31th

7PM to 9PM

The Plaza

In the event of inclement weather, Live on the Levee will take place inside The Gallery.

Groove to the sounds of your favorite local bands as they perform on The Plaza.

June 1 Naked Karate Girls

June 8 3 Day Rule (80’s-90’s Rock)

June 15 Floyd & The Walkmen

June 22 Dat Band

For more information, please visit newportonthelevee.com/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
