Live on the Levee - Newport KY
Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Thursdays, June 1st - August 31th
7PM to 9PM
The Plaza
In the event of inclement weather, Live on the Levee will take place inside The Gallery.
Groove to the sounds of your favorite local bands as they perform on The Plaza.
June 1 Naked Karate Girls
June 8 3 Day Rule (80’s-90’s Rock)
June 15 Floyd & The Walkmen
June 22 Dat Band
Info
