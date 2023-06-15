Madcap Puppets - Fantastic Fairytales at Boone Woods County Park

Boone Woods County Park 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

Madcap Puppets - Fantastic Fairy Tales

Flump, the royal court jester to the king, has accidentally overheard a plot by the wizard Glistor, to turn the king into a mouse! To keep Glistor from knowing his plans, Flump entertains the crowd with stories until he can discover a way to stop Glistor's sinister scheme.....

Boone Woods is a 50 acre park off of Route 18 in Burlington.  It is home to the Creekside Stage featuring free movies and summer concerts in the park as well as a playground for children to enjoy.

For more information, please visit https://www.boonecountyky.org/calendar.php

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
