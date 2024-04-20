Long Live The King - Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church Cincinnati

× Expand Jeff Scofield 1859 Matthias Schwab Organ at the Cathedral Basilica

While people likely associate the pipe organ with slow hymns

in church, the instrument is far more capable. The pipe organ, believed to have Greek orgins around the third century B.C., is considered the “King” because of its size, complexity and power. Pipe organs are custom-built and vary widely in their size (num- ber of stops), number of manuals (keyboards), how the sound of the pipes is actuated (electro-pneumatic vs mechanical), and the specific materials from which each is made.

A piano player does not an organist make. The organ has a pedal board played by the feet, multiple keyboards, the capability to pre-set combinations of stops, couplers operated by the feet, pedals to open and close the swell chamber and one now has to read three staves instead of two at the same time!

Cincinnati organist Brenda Portman, who oversees the Organ Concert Series at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church in Cincinnati reached out to the KSO about collaborating to celebrate the Series’ 20th Anniversary. Subsequently the KSO and Ms. Portman will play two shows featuring two organs in Hyde Park and at Covington’s Cathedral Basilica.

The program opens with a world premiere by Brenda Portman as composer

and organist with her own Solemn Fanfare for Orchestra and Organ, followed

by Alfred Reed’s Alleluiah Laudamus Te. Samuel Barber’s virtuosic and lyrical Toccata Festiva wraps up the first half, before the orchestra launches into Camille Saint-Säens’ Symphony No. 3 (Organ Symphony), the first symphonic work to incorporate both piano and organ.

“Helping to celebrate a milestone anniversary and team up with the King of Instruments on both sides of the river, was an offer I simply couldn’t refuse,” mused KSO music director, James Cassidy.

The KSO meets holy pipes in an organ vs orchestra spectacular — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, 1345 Grace Ave. Cincinnati, OH (Call 871-1345 for tickets), and 2:30 Sunday, April 21 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, 1140 Madison Ave,

Covington, KY.

For additional info and tickets — Reserved tickets only— kyso.org or call 859.431.6216