The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat - Shelbyville

When looking for a permanent spot for a settlement along the Kentucky frontier in the 18th century, Squire Boone selected a site in present-day Shelby County. He built a fort along the banks of Clear Creek in 1779/1780, amidst the ongoing turmoil of the Revolutionary War. Many families came to Painted Stone Station during the short time it provided a haven from the increasingly hostile actions of Native Americans. Eventually they were driven to evacuate on a fateful day in September 1781, walking into a massacre that killed several settlers. The ones who managed to escape left behind a legacy through their descendants, thus keeping alive a very precious part of Kentucky’s early history that is now 242 years old.

It is the story of the brave souls that settled Painted Stone Station that will be told through an annual living history event on September 9 in Shelby County, Ky. Hosted by the Painted Stone Settlers, Inc., a group of living history re-enactors, this story is preserved through a dramatic re-enactment known as The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat. It retells the story of Painted Stone Station and the real people who lived there. This entire event is meant to portray history as it actually happened in the social and cultural context of 1781, while the Revolutionary War was still being fought. The original story script was taken from historian Vince Akers who researched it thoroughly and is also a descendant of the Low Dutch Colony that settled in Henry County, KY.

Included in the Saturday event are various demonstrations of heritage skills such as weaving, fire starting, customs of the 18th century and blacksmithing. Militia life and a Native American campsite are also depicted. Visitors can experience an 18th century cannon demonstration, get a taste of militia life and engage in lively conversation with Patriots and Loyalists. The main re-enactment (battle between settlers and Natives) will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. The SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) will provide a special American flag ceremony prior to the battle re-enactment. As an added bonus, members of the Shelby County Historical Society will have a booth set up displaying historical artifacts and inform the public about their mission to preserve local history. Both groups will be working with the Painted Stone Settlers in the future to promote the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States and signing of the Declaration of Independence. All of those at Painted Stone Station fought for this freedom.

The Long Run Massacre & Floyd’s Defeat re-enactment (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) will be held at Red Orchard Park, 704 Kentucky St., Shelbyville, KY 40065. A modern food vendor will be on site. Admission cost for the Saturday event is $6 per adult, $3 for ages 3-12 and free for ages 3 and under.

For more information about the group or upcoming historical events please visit PaintedStoneSettlers.org or call 502.500.4475, 502.487.0379, or visit the Painted Stone Settlers, Inc. Facebook page.