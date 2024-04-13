× Expand WKU Marketing Hannah Juanita with opener Pierce Edens will grace the state of the Capitol in downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, April 13th. Doors open at 6, show starts at 7.

Lost River Sessions - Bowling Green

Lost River Sessions is a television, concert, and radio series launched by WKU PBS and WKU Public Radio out of Bowling Green, KY. The series explores the music scene from the roots up by featuring musical talents in the Folk, Bluegrass, and Americana genres performing intimate live sets in various iconic venues across South Central Kentucky.

You won’t want to miss Hannah Juanita at The Capitol on April 13! Hannah Juanita left her home state of Tennessee in her early twenties eager to travel, experience, and meet the world. Eventually, she made it back to Nashville with nothing but her dog Loretta, her guitar, and a handful of heartbreak songs. She started singing around town and quickly became a staple live performer and a highly respected vocalist in the traditional country scene in Music City, known for her classic, old-school sound. Self-proclaimed ramblin’ gal, Hannah Juanita has toured heavily around the country since 2021 headlining and supporting acts like Kaitlin Butts, Nick Shoulders, and Jesse Daniel. Her debut record ‘Hardliner’ established her reputation as a full-hearted, free-spirited, and irresistibly genuine honky tonk angel. Wild as a mink but sweet as soda pop, this Tennessee songbird was named one of the five females creating the future of country music by Grammy.com.

WKU students and any other student with an ID get in free! Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at capitolbg.org/get-tickets or at the door.

For more information, please visit capitolbg.org/get-tickets/