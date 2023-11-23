× Expand All community events Louisville Hungry Turkey 5K

Get ready to lace up your running shoes and join us for the highly anticipated Annual Louisville Hungry Turkey 5K! Experience the thrill of running through the scenic Waterfront Park located in the heart of downtown Louisville. Every finisher will get to enjoy a delicious donut once they cross the finish line!!

For more information, please visit kentuckyruns.com/louisvillehungryturkey