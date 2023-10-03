Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular

Grab the family and come out to see jaw dropping displays of jack-o-lanterns transformed into works of art in the tranquil wooded setting of historic Iroquois Park. A one-of-a-kind experience combining artistry and pure fall fun with over 5,000 professionally carved jack-o-lanterns including well over 100 masterpieces lighting nearly a one-third-mile trail.Gates open at 6 p.m. Trail opens at dusk (near 7:30 p.m.). Concessions available.

For more information call or visit jack-o-lanternlouisville.com/