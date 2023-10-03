Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular
to
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular
Grab the family and come out to see jaw dropping displays of jack-o-lanterns transformed into works of art in the tranquil wooded setting of historic Iroquois Park. A one-of-a-kind experience combining artistry and pure fall fun with over 5,000 professionally carved jack-o-lanterns including well over 100 masterpieces lighting nearly a one-third-mile trail.Gates open at 6 p.m. Trail opens at dusk (near 7:30 p.m.). Concessions available.
For more information call or visit jack-o-lanternlouisville.com/