Louisville Juneteenth Festival
With panels, musical performances, educational experiences and so much more, the Fourth Annual Juneteenth Festival at the Belvedere in downtown Louisville is a must on your Juneteenth celebration agenda. The four-day festivities highlight over 70-Black owned business in the area and a chance to hear from local leaders on what Juneteenth means to the Louisville community.
For more information, please visit louisvillejuneteenthfest.com/
