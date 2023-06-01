Louisville Juneteenth Festival

Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

With panels, musical performances, educational experiences and so much more, the Fourth Annual Juneteenth Festival at the Belvedere in downtown Louisville is a must on your Juneteenth celebration agenda. The four-day festivities highlight over 70-Black owned business in the area and a chance to hear from local leaders on what Juneteenth means to the Louisville community.

For more information, please visit louisvillejuneteenthfest.com/

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family
