Louisville Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Race Day

6:30 a.m. Packet pick up and gear check opens

7:00 a.m. Marathon start

7:15 a.m. – Off site parking opens and shuttle service begins

8:00 a.m. Half marathon & 10K start

11:45 a.m. – Shuttle service ends

1:30 p.m. Gear check closes

Course time limits:

Marathon – 6 hours 30 minutes

Half Marathon – 3 hours 30 minutes

10K – 1 hour 50 minutes

For more information, please visit kentuckyruns.com/louisvillemarathon