Old Lou Brew - Louisville

Old Lou Brew | August 25

Held at Frederick Law Olmsted-designed Central Park in Old Louisville, Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival combines live music, food trucks, craft beer, and summertime outdoor entertainment, all within the confines of the nation's largest collection of Victorian-era homes. Some of the city's top breweries and some of Kentucky's finest indie brewers will be in attendance. The Friday night festival runs from 6-10 pm and costs $15. Pets are welcome but must be kept on a leash throughout the park.

For more information, please visit gotolouisville.com/blog/things-to-do-in-louisville-