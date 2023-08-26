Brew at the Zoo - Louisville

× Expand louisville zoo

Brew at the Louisville Zoo | August 26

This annual Zoo fundraiser takes place each August and allows attendees to enjoy tastings from craft breweries and wineries, as well as live music, all while celebrating wildlife. Tickets include delectable catered food, delicious beverage tastings, animal encounters, and special engagements with zookeeper staff. Plus, enjoy entertainment, including live music from MaryMary, oversized lawn games, and a silent disco in the Zoo’s shaded Islands habitat area alongside zoo favorites like orangutans and tigers. Funds raised from Brew at the Zoo will benefit Friends of the Louisville Zoo and their mission to support animal care and Zoo special projects.

