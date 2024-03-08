Louisville Orchestra at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand Norton Center Louisville Orchestra

IN HARMONY: THE COMMONWEALTH TOUR OF THE LOUISVILLE ORCHESTRA

Join us on the final leg of the Louisville Orchestra’s historic 2023 – 2024 In Harmony tour. Performing with the orchestra under the baton of Teddy Abrams will be the Bluegrass sound of Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper. Widely considered the Bluegrass fiddler of his generation, Cleveland has been recognized 12 times as the IBMA’s “Fiddler of the Year” and in 2018 was inducted into the National Fiddler’s Hall of Fame. In 2019, he won a Grammy for his album Tall Fiddler. The In Harmony Tour has been made possible by The Commonwealth of Kentucky.

For more information visit www.nortoncenter.com