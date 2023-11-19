Louisville Palace - Champions Of Magic

The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production known as Champions of Magic, are back on tour in 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at the Louisville Palace on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Tickets for Champions Of Magic go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 and will be available at Ticketmaster and at www.louisvillepalace.com. Showtime is 5 p.m. All ages are welcome. Tickets subject to price increases