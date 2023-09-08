Louisville Photo Biennial 2023

The Photo Biennial, Louisville’s premier photographic festival, will be taking place in Louisville, Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana from September 8 through November 12, 2023. Embracing local, national and international photography, this festival offers workshops, competitions, public discussions and exhibitions at more 50 different venues celebrating artistic excellence in the medium. The Photo Biennial represents a cooperative effort among regional museums, galleries, universities and other public places. This festival gives the public an opportunity to learn about photography from historical and traditional images to present day contemporary work and from the global to the local, opening up meaningful dialogue and helping to bridge understanding in our diverse world.

The festival is happy to welcome photographer, author and filmmaker Lawrence Schiller as the Keynote Speaker and guest of honor. Best known as a photographer for his work with celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Robert F. Kenndy, Richard Nixon, Muhammad Ali, and Barbra Streisand, Schiller also had his hand in many iconic movies including “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”, “Lady Sings the Blues” and the Oscar winning documentary, “The Man Who Skied Down Everest”. He also embedded himself in the ‘Dream Team’ defense at the O.J. Simpson murder trial and co-wrote the bestseller, American Tragedy about the experience.

The Keynote will take place at The Speed Art Museum on September 21 beginning at 5:30pm. The Paul Paletti Gallery will feature a show of Mr. Schiller’s work, “Celebrity”, from August 31-September 29.

2023 Participating Biennial Venues include:

21c Museum Hotel, Louisville

ACME Artworks, Louisville

All Peoples Church, Roberta Marx Gallery, Louisville

Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, New Albany, IN

Aurora Gallery and Boutique, Louisville

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, New Albany, IN

Brick Street Art, New Albany, IN

Carnegie Center for Art & History, New Albany, IN

Centre College, Danville, KY

Chestnuts and Pearls, New Albany, IN

Clarksville Library, Clarksville, IN

Epping District, Louisville

Filson Historical Society, Louisville

garner LARGE, Louisville

garner narrative, Louisville

Goodall Gallery, Louisville

Grand Gallery, Frankfort, KY

Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery, New Albany, IN

Harrison County Arts, Corydon, IN

houseguest gallery, Louisville

Hyland Gallery, Louisville

Ivy Tech College, Pat Harrison Fine Art Gallery, Sellersburg, IN

Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery, Frankfort, KY

Jeffersonville Library, Jeffersonville, IN

Kleinhelter Gallery, New Albany, IN

KMAC, Louisville

KORE Gallery, Louisville

Lexington Art League at Loudoun House, Lexington, KY

Lexington Public Library, Central Branch, Lexington, KY

Louisville Free Public Library, Main Branch, Louisville

Louisville Free Public Library, Southwest Branch, Louisville

Lowber Pilates Boutique Studio & Gallery, Louisville

Louisville Visual Art, Louisville

The Monarch Music & Arts Community, Louisville

Moremen Gallery, Louisville

New Albany Library, New Albany, IN

Paul Paletti Gallery, Louisville

Pigment Gallery, Louisville

Pisco Sour, Shelbyville, KY

PYRO Gallery, Louisville

Quills Coffee, Louisville

Revelry Boutique Gallery, Louisville

The Root, New Albany, IN

Sixth and Main Coffeehouse, Shelbyville, KY

Sojourn Arts, Louisville

Surface Noise, Louisville

University of Louisville, Louisville (multiple venues)

Wheelhouse Art, Louisville

Yes Arts, Frankfort, KY

For a constantly updating list of festival exhibits and activities please consult our website http://www.louisvillephotobiennial.com

Louisville Photo Biennial is a 501©(3) non-profit corporation. The mission of the Louisville Photo Biennial is to expand appreciation of photography as an art form, to encourage visual literacy through photography as a documentary tool and a powerful medium for storytelling, and to create meaningful dialogue in Kentucky and Indiana

For more information call (502) 589-9254 or visit louisvillephotobiennial.com