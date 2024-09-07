Louisville Pure Tap® 5K

Louisville Water Tower 3005 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Louisville Pure Tap® 5K

The 2024 family-friendly, dog-friendly Louisville Pure Tap® 5k walk/run takes place on Sept. 7.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. the Louisville Water Tower Park. The 5K will be professionally chip-timed, and all participants will receive a commemorative Pure Tap® 5k short-sleeve race shirt.

Again this year, race participants are invited to bring their dogs to participate. There will be an additional $10 fee to register dogs, with proceeds supporting Friends of Metro Animal Services. Dogs will receive a special bandana to recognize their participation.

After you finish the race, be sure to join us for the after-pawty from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Club K9 Dog Park Bar, 9316 Taylorsville Road. Dogs wearing race swag get their owners in free. All dogs must be fixed with proof of rabies, distemper and bordetella.

For more information, please visit puretap5k.com/

Louisville Water Tower 3005 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Fitness, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.587.7767
