× Expand Taste Of Your Town image of four soft shell tacos

Louisville Taco Festival

The 5th annual Louisville Taco Festival is returning to the action-packed Fourth Street LIVE! on Saturday, October 21st & Sunday, October 22nd, 2023!

Get ready for the biggest Taco Festival in Kentucky history and ready to enjoy…

- 20+ Taco & Food Vendors

- Tequila Expo Area

- Lucha Libre Wrestling

- Margarita Bars

- VIP Nacho & Queso Bar (Free for VIPs)

- Churro Stand

- Taco & Hot Chili Pepper Eating Contest

- Kids Zone with Moon Bounces (2nd floor)

- Access to every Restaurant & Bar at 4th Street Live!

- Cornhole & Tailgate Games

- Kids Pumpkin Painting & Piñata Smashing

- Live Authentic & Modern Entertainment & much more!

WHAT TO EXPECT

All food-related items will work on a voucher system with stations located throughout the festival grounds. Purchase your taco vouchers (sold in sheets of 5 for $20) at any of the stations and then simply exchange them for Tacos, Elotes, Nacho’s and all food-related menu items! All food vendors will offer 1 food item for 1 voucher with vendors ONLY accepting food vouchers (no cash or credit). There will be bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila flights, ice-cold beer, water, soda on a normal cash & credit system. Multiple ATMs will be on-site & and strongly encourage cash sales at voucher stations.

TICKET DETAILS

GENERAL ADMISSION $9.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 2PM – 8PM

- Entry into the Festival

- 1 Drink ticket redeemable (beer, margaritas, call cocktail or soda)

VIP PACKAGE $49.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 12PM – 8PM

- VIP 2-hour early entry (12PM)

- Exclusive VIP private area

- 4 Drink vouchers (beer, margaritas, call drinks, soda)

- 5 Taco vouchers

- VIP Nacho Bar & Queso Fountain

- Commemorative gift bag with giveaways & bragging rights

KIDS DETAILS

- Children 10 & under are FREE & do not need a ticket

HOTEL ROOM DISCOUNT!!

Coming soon!

VENDORS & SPONSOR INQUIRY

- Have a restaurant, food truck, or sponsor inquiry? Drop us a line at info@LouisvilleTaco.com or by phone at 1.888.827.8340

REFUND & EXCHANGE POLICY

*All tickets purchased for The Louisville Taco Festival are final. We do not issue refunds.

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/louisville-taco-festival-tickets-706286761717