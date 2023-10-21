Louisville Taco Festival
to
Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Taste Of Your Town
image of four soft shell tacos
Louisville Taco Festival
The 5th annual Louisville Taco Festival is returning to the action-packed Fourth Street LIVE! on Saturday, October 21st & Sunday, October 22nd, 2023!
Get ready for the biggest Taco Festival in Kentucky history and ready to enjoy…
- 20+ Taco & Food Vendors
- Tequila Expo Area
- Lucha Libre Wrestling
- Margarita Bars
- VIP Nacho & Queso Bar (Free for VIPs)
- Churro Stand
- Taco & Hot Chili Pepper Eating Contest
- Kids Zone with Moon Bounces (2nd floor)
- Access to every Restaurant & Bar at 4th Street Live!
- Cornhole & Tailgate Games
- Kids Pumpkin Painting & Piñata Smashing
- Live Authentic & Modern Entertainment & much more!
WHAT TO EXPECT
All food-related items will work on a voucher system with stations located throughout the festival grounds. Purchase your taco vouchers (sold in sheets of 5 for $20) at any of the stations and then simply exchange them for Tacos, Elotes, Nacho’s and all food-related menu items! All food vendors will offer 1 food item for 1 voucher with vendors ONLY accepting food vouchers (no cash or credit). There will be bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila flights, ice-cold beer, water, soda on a normal cash & credit system. Multiple ATMs will be on-site & and strongly encourage cash sales at voucher stations.
TICKET DETAILS
GENERAL ADMISSION $9.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 2PM – 8PM
- Entry into the Festival
- 1 Drink ticket redeemable (beer, margaritas, call cocktail or soda)
VIP PACKAGE $49.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 12PM – 8PM
- VIP 2-hour early entry (12PM)
- Exclusive VIP private area
- 4 Drink vouchers (beer, margaritas, call drinks, soda)
- 5 Taco vouchers
- VIP Nacho Bar & Queso Fountain
- Commemorative gift bag with giveaways & bragging rights
KIDS DETAILS
- Children 10 & under are FREE & do not need a ticket
HOTEL ROOM DISCOUNT!!
Coming soon!
VENDORS & SPONSOR INQUIRY
- Have a restaurant, food truck, or sponsor inquiry? Drop us a line at info@LouisvilleTaco.com or by phone at 1.888.827.8340
REFUND & EXCHANGE POLICY
*All tickets purchased for The Louisville Taco Festival are final. We do not issue refunds.
For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/louisville-taco-festival-tickets-706286761717