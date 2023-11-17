Louisville vs. Bloomington Comedy Battle at Monnik Beer Company

Monnik Beer Company 1036 E. Burnett Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40217

Louisville vs. Bloomington Comedy Battle

Join Louisville for a fun night as comedians clash in the Louisville vs. Bloomington Comedy Battle

Four comics from Louisville and four from Bloomington will all do their best material, and the audience will decide which city is funner.

Louisville comics are: Lena Beamish, Josh Gibson, Alex Grove and QSmoke

Bloomington comics are: Erin Depke, Sohile Ali, Stephanie Lochbihler and Sam Bob Patrick

See you at Monnik for a night of fun, great craft beer and delicious food!

For more information, please visit cli.re/49787-louisville-vs.-bloomington-comedy-battle

Comedy, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
