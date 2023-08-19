Louisville Wine & Food Festival

Presented by USA Today, the Wine & Food Festival nationwide tour is coming to Louisville's Waterfront Park this August. Bringing together the best local wine and food, the festival celebrates the city's culinary scene with local classics and regional favorites. The Grand Tasting brings together renowned culinary luminaries, emerging talent, and local chefs for a culinary showcase for guests to taste and savor throughout the day.

