× Expand Polar Bear QANNIK Polar Bear QANNIK

Louisville Zoo’s January Animal Birthdays

Come and celebrate the Louisville Zoo’s January animal birthdays on Jan. 6th from 12:45-2:15 p.m. The Zoo will be celebrating polar bear Qannik’s 13th birthday; Asian elephant Punch’s 54th birthday; western lowland gorilla Jelani’s 27th birthday and southern white rhinoceros Sindi’s 40th birthday. Each animal will get special birthday enrichment and treats for their big day!

12:45 Sindi

1:15pm Qannik

1:45pm Punch

2:15pm Jelani

For more information, please visit louisvillezoo.org