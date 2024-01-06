Louisville Zoo’s January Animal Birthdays

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Come and celebrate the Louisville Zoo’s January animal birthdays on Jan. 6th from 12:45-2:15 p.m. The Zoo will be celebrating polar bear Qannik’s 13th birthday; Asian elephant Punch’s 54th birthday; western lowland gorilla Jelani’s 27th birthday and southern white rhinoceros Sindi’s 40th birthday. Each animal will get special birthday enrichment and treats for their big day!

12:45 Sindi

1:15pm Qannik

1:45pm Punch

2:15pm Jelani

For more information, please visit louisvillezoo.org

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
502.459.2181
please enable javascript to view
