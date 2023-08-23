Lunch and Learn Series with David Smith at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park

Lunch and Learn Series with David Smith

Manager David Smith will be lecturing on the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site - a memorial to the Kentuckian born on this site on June 3, 1808. The monument is a 351-foot obelisk constructed on a foundation of solid Kentucky limestone. An elevator takes visitors to the top for a bird's eye view of the countryside. A museum on the grounds provides visitors with a bit of insight into this leader's fascinating life. Davis may be best known for his service as President of the Confederacy during the Civil War but the popular West Point graduate also had a distinguished military career before serving as a congressman and senator. Speech will take place at the Hidden Waters Restaurant and is included with the price of a meal.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/carlisle/events/programs/lunch-and-learn-series-david-smith