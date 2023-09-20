Lunch & Learn: Mums 101 - Madisonville
to
Hopkins County Extension Office 75 Cornwall Dr. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
Lunch & Learn: Mums 101
Lunch & Learn: Mums 101
Lunch & Learn: Mums 101
Join the Hopkins County Extension Service for their Lunch & Learn series! Learn how to grow and care for your chrysanthemums this fall season! Lunch is provided. This class is free and open to the public!
RSVP at 270.821.3650.
Info
Hopkins County Extension Office 75 Cornwall Dr. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Home & Garden, Leisure & Recreation