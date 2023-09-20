Lunch & Learn: Mums 101 - Madisonville

to

Hopkins County Extension Office 75 Cornwall Dr. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Lunch & Learn: Mums 101

Join the Hopkins County Extension Service for their Lunch & Learn series! Learn how to grow and care for your chrysanthemums this fall season! Lunch is provided. This class is free and open to the public! 

RSVP at 270.821.3650.

Info

Home & Garden, Leisure & Recreation
270.821.3650
to
