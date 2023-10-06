× Expand LVA flyer

LVA's Local Muse at the St. James Court Art Show

LVA's Local Muse is thrilled to be returning to the St. James Art Show for the 2nd year, where we will be showcasing the incredible work of the talented artist, Tomisha Lovely-Allen. We invite you, your friends, and family to join us at our booth for a delightful day dedicated to supporting and celebrating the creativity of artists from all corners of the nation. It promises to be a fun-filled and inspiring event that you won't want to miss!

Where:

1402 St. James Court

Booth SJ-334

Dates & Time:

October 6th & 7th from 10 am - 6pm

October 8th from 10 am - 5pm

For more information, please visit louisvillevisualart.org/