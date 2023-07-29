× Expand Adobe Paddlefest

M2M Paddlefest

Enjoy a guided kayak/canoe trip from Manchester, Ohio to Maysville, Kentucky along the Ohio River. Transportation is available if needed and the party ends at O’Rourke’s Pub in Maysville, Kentucky, just steps from Limestone Landing.

The M2M Paddlefest is sponsored by O’Rourke’s Pub.

For more information, please call 606.564.3933