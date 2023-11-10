Madison Co. Special Olympics Chili Supper Fundraiser
to
First United Methodist Church 401 West Main Street, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
×
MCSO
Chili Supper Flyer - 1
Chili Supper
Madison Co. Special Olympics Chili Supper Fundraiser
Chili Supper & Silent Auction
All proceeds go to the Madison County Special Olympics program for new uniforms, sports equipment, tournament fees, etc.
$7 Adults
$5 Kids (12 and under)
3 and under Free
Donations accepted and appreciated!
Cake walk and games for kids.
Silent auction with lots of great items for Christmas gifts. More details to come soon!
For more information, please visit on Facebook
Info
First United Methodist Church 401 West Main Street, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family