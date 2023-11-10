× Expand MCSO Chili Supper Flyer - 1 Chili Supper

Madison Co. Special Olympics Chili Supper Fundraiser

Chili Supper & Silent Auction

All proceeds go to the Madison County Special Olympics program for new uniforms, sports equipment, tournament fees, etc.

$7 Adults

$5 Kids (12 and under)

3 and under Free

Donations accepted and appreciated!

Cake walk and games for kids.

Silent auction with lots of great items for Christmas gifts. More details to come soon!

For more information, please visit on Facebook