Downtown Madisonville 15 East Center Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville 9/11 Heroes Run

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K welcomes runners, ruckers, and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to honor the heroes of 9/11 and those who've served our nation since. We activate and unite communities and empower local veterans, active duty, first responders, and families of the fallen.

For more information, please visit 911heroesrunmadisonvilleky.

