Madisonville Cars & Coffee

Simply Poured Coffee is hosting a Cars & Coffee event in Madisonville, KY on Oct. 7th from 8 am-12 pm at 190 Madison Square Drive. All makes & models are welcome. They will be serving up an exclusive drink, Cookie Dough Latte, during the event.

For more information call (270) 619-0304.