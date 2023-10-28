× Expand Madisonville Cruise-In & Trunk or Treat Madisonville Cruise-In & Trunk or Treat

Don't Miss Out on the 2nd Annual Cruise-In & Trunk or Treat at Madisonville City Park!

Join us for a fun-filled day of food, shopping, and activities. Check out their wide selection of food trucks and craft vendors, and participate in the trunk-or-treat event. The car show is open to everyone, and the first 100 registered vehicles will receive a complimentary dash plaque.

For more details about the event, please contact Pete Adams at 270.339.4706 or Matt Allen at 270.619.0073.