Madisonville FREE Outdoor Movie- Encanto

The City of Madisonville is hosting a FREE outdoor movie series this summer!

Join them on May 31st for a showing of Encanto at Mahr Park! Free admission, free drinks, and free popcorn!

Other upcoming movie dates:

June 14- Mario Bros @ Festus Claybon Park

Oct. 4- Sully @ Madisonville Regional Airport

Oct. 25- Kicking & Screaming @ Madisonville Hopkins County Sportsplex

For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/madisonville-free-outdoor-movie-2/