to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Madisonville FREE Outdoor Movie- Encanto
The City of Madisonville is hosting a FREE outdoor movie series this summer!
Join them on May 31st for a showing of Encanto at Mahr Park! Free admission, free drinks, and free popcorn!
Other upcoming movie dates:
June 14- Mario Bros @ Festus Claybon Park
Oct. 4- Sully @ Madisonville Regional Airport
Oct. 25- Kicking & Screaming @ Madisonville Hopkins County Sportsplex
For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/madisonville-free-outdoor-movie-2/