Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
to
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
You won’t want to miss this one! The Madisonville Miners take on the Owensboro River Dawgs in a great game at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! This home game is sponsored by Edward Jones!
Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.
Call 270-821-4171 for more information!
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
