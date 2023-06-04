Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

× Expand Miners Miners

Buy a ticket to this Madisonville Miners game, and you’ll hit a summer fun home run! Don’t miss the Madisonville Miners as they play Owensboro RiverDawgs at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! This home game is sponsored by Baptist Health Medical Group!

Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270-821-4171 for more information!