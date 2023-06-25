× Expand Miners Miners

Madisonville Miners vs. Clarksville Whirlybirdz - Baseball Game

Head out to Elmer Kelley Stadium at Madisonville City Park and root for the home team! Watch the Madisonville Miners take on the Clarksville Whirlybirdz!

Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270.821.4171 for more information!