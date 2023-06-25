Madisonville Miners vs. Clarksville Whirlybirdz - Baseball Game
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Head out to Elmer Kelley Stadium at Madisonville City Park and root for the home team! Watch the Madisonville Miners take on the Clarksville Whirlybirdz!
Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.
Call 270.821.4171 for more information!
