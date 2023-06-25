Madisonville Miners vs. Clarksville Whirlybirdz - Baseball Game

to

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville Miners vs. Clarksville Whirlybirdz - Baseball Game

Head out to Elmer Kelley Stadium at Madisonville City Park and root for the home team! Watch the Madisonville Miners take on the Clarksville Whirlybirdz!

Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270.821.4171 for more information!

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
270.821.4171
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Clarksville Whirlybirdz - Baseball Game - 2023-06-25 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Clarksville Whirlybirdz - Baseball Game - 2023-06-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Clarksville Whirlybirdz - Baseball Game - 2023-06-25 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Clarksville Whirlybirdz - Baseball Game - 2023-06-25 18:00:00 ical