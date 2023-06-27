Madisonville Miners vs. Louisville Jockeys - Baseball Game
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Nothing’s finer than summer baseball in Madisonville. Watch the Madisonville Miners play the Louisville Jockeys at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park.
Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.
Call 270-821-4171 for more information!
