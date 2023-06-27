Madisonville Miners vs. Louisville Jockeys - Baseball Game

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Nothing’s finer than summer baseball in Madisonville. Watch the Madisonville Miners play the Louisville Jockeys at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park.

Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
270.821.4171
